Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. 205,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,994. Invesco has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.03.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

