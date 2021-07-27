Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.82. 39,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 61,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

