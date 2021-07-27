Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Position Increased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 239.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.98% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period.

Shares of RYE opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22.

