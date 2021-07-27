Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $151.36. 172,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.