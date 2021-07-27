Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Reduced by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,344 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 4.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $14,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $151.12. The stock had a trading volume of 202,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,002. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $152.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

