Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

