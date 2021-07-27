Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.