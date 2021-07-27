Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July, 27th (ACBI, ATIP, AZO, BABA, DAO, JD, MYFW, MYOV, MYSRF, NMTR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, July 27th:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $1,750.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1,700.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a sell rating. They currently have $192.00 target price on the stock.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a sell rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc engages in the provision of money saving and personal finance services. Its operating segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Money vertical offers credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance. Insurance vertical offers breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance. Travel segment operates through the TravelSupermarket.com brand, which offers customers the ability to search and compare car hire, flights, hotels, and package holidays. MoneySavingExpert.com segment offers consumer finance websites. Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc is headquartered in Chester, the United Kingdom. “

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.