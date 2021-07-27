Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July, 27th (ATIP, EDU, EQBBF, HLAN, IVSBF, KRNTY, MDLA, MOR, NWBI, ORLY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, July 27th:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $97.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $102.00.

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Premier Foods plc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The Company operates in three divisions: Grocery, Hovis and Chilled. Grocery division is comprised of cakes, soups, vegetables, stocks, gravies, spreads, desserts. Hovis segment is comprised of wrapped bread, morning goods, and frozen part-baked products. The chilled segment is comprised of chilled and frozen meat-free products and chilled ready meal. The top brands offered by the company include: Hovis, Mr. Kipling, Quorn, Sharwoods, Cadbury, Bisto, Branston, Ambrosia, Loyd Grossman and Batchelors. Premier Foods plc is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom. “

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Privia Health Group Inc. is a technology-driven, physician enablement company which collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health Group Inc. is based in Arlington, United States. “

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $6.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $490.00 price target on the stock.

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

Unifin Financiera SAB de CV SOFOM ENR (OTCBB:UFFRF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

