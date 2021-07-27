Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCUF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS: ANCUF):

7/20/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$43.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

