Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 27th (AAL, ANET, BOUYF, BURBY, CDMGF, CMPRF, FLIDY, GLPEY, HFC, JGHHY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, July 27th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a negative rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $415.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $340.00.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a buy rating.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.