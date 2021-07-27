Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dassault Systèmes (DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS: DASTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

7/22/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

7/14/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/13/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/9/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating.

6/18/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of DASTY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,954. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $54.23.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

