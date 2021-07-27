Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Basf (BASFY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS: BASFY) recently:

7/14/2021 – Basf was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "BASF is the world's leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. "

7/14/2021 – Basf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2021 – Basf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/12/2021 – Basf was given a new $20.29 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Basf was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/24/2021 – Basf was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Basf was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/15/2021 – Basf was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Basf was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – Basf was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BASFY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 92,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,859. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10. Basf Se has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Basf Se will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

