Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Basf (BASFY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS: BASFY) recently:
7/14/2021 – Basf was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/14/2021 – Basf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/13/2021 – Basf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 7/12/2021 – Basf was given a new $20.29 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
6/25/2021 – Basf was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
6/24/2021 – Basf was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
6/16/2021 – Basf was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
6/15/2021 – Basf was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
6/3/2021 – Basf was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
6/2/2021 – Basf was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "BASF is the world's leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. "
OTCMKTS:BASFY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 92,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,859. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10. Basf Se has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Basf Se will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
