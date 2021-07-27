Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Swatch Group (SWGAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS: SWGAY):

7/15/2021 – The Swatch Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/14/2021 – The Swatch Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2021 – The Swatch Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/13/2021 – The Swatch Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/9/2021 – The Swatch Group was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

7/1/2021 – The Swatch Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/25/2021 – The Swatch Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/23/2021 – The Swatch Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SWGAY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,615. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.36. The Swatch Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

