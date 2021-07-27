Investors Purchase Large Volume of ACI Worldwide Put Options (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,395 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,092% compared to the typical daily volume of 201 put options.

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 379,855 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 208,564 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 8.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 153.3% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.27. 624,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,503. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.82. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

