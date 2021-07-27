ION One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, ION has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $333,855.48 and approximately $7.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00031033 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00222353 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00029992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014042 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,628,948 coins and its circulating supply is 13,728,948 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

