IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Stock Price Up 0%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $28.23. Approximately 60 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.78% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

