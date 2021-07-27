IQeon (IQN) Price Hits $1.87 on Major Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, IQeon has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $649,391.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be bought for $1.87 or 0.00004956 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00049561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.21 or 0.00802927 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00135950 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

