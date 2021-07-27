iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEWG opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.14. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.