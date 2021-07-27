iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.61 and last traded at $43.83. 3,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 3,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.61.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.62.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

