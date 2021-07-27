iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

