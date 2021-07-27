iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.68% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

IBTD opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65.

