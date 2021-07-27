iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.36

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.36 and last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 95859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.