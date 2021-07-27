iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 870,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 27,273,232 shares.The stock last traded at $50.48 and had previously closed at $51.51.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.36.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,012,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.