iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IEUS opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $73.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,258,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 973.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter.

