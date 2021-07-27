iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 445,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,525,967 shares.The stock last traded at $62.14 and had previously closed at $63.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.09.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.