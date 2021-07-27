iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 210.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,692,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 55,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.24. 1,334,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,531,108. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

