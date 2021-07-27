iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.32. 597,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,531,108. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

