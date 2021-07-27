iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.79. The stock had a trading volume of 79,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,879. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

