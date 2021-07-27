iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 116.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.42. The company had a trading volume of 378,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,805. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.37. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.90 and a 12-month high of $442.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

