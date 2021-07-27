iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 346.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.30. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.