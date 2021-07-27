iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

