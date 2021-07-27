iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.95. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $106.81.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

