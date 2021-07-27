iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $68.22 and a 52 week high of $104.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

