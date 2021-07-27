iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. iStar posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

STAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iStar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 533,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,519,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of iStar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 894,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,900,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iStar by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 322,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,963,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

