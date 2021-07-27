Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $4,593,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.37. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

