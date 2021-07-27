James Latham (LON:LTHM) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,290.00

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($16.85) and last traded at GBX 1,266.65 ($16.55), with a volume of 9956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,245 ($16.27).

The company has a market capitalization of £252.08 million and a P/E ratio of 16.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,093.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. James Latham’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

