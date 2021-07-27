Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOF opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

