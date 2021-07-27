Jarvis Network Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $757,969.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00766373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.