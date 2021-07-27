Jarvis+ One Day Trading Volume Hits $50,034.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $715,116.88 and approximately $50,034.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.31 or 0.00763019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.