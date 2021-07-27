Jason Mironov Sells 130,662 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $7,043,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $13,777,669.30.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,181,657.12.

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $1,589,460.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $2,618,514.12.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $9,014,604.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $12,640,000.00.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,578. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1,341.16. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $60.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

