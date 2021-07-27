JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

