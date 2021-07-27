JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, August 12th

JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, August 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of JD Bancshares stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. JD Bancshares has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $51.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79.

About JD Bancshares

JD Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, JD Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage, investment, and insurance services. The firm’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits.

