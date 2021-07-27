Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WRDLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue lowered Worldline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of WRDLY stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,717. Worldline has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.99.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

