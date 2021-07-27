Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WRDLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue lowered Worldline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of WRDLY stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,717. Worldline has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.99.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

