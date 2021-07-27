JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. JetBlue Airways updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. 163,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.74.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

