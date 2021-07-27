JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Down 5.8%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.14. 87,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,104,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

