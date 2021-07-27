Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 115,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 213,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jianpu Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

