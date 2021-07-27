Joe Allanson Sells 151 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20.
Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.51. 6,227,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $187.37 and a 12 month high of $284.50.
CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
