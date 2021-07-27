Joe Allanson Sells 151 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.51. 6,227,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $187.37 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

