John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock Holdings Cut by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 731.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 421,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 172,096 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,109. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBT opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.