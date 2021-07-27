John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.80.

Shares of JBT stock traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $134.76. The stock had a trading volume of 129,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,071. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.45.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

In related news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,387,109 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

