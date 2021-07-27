John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-13% yr/yr to $1.9-1.951 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.42.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.80.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,387,109. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.